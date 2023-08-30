Cleveland (concussion) and the Eagles have come to terms on an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Cleveland will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before looking for a new opportunity, but he will no longer facing the possibility of spending the season sidelined. The 25-year-old pass catcher spent his first three seasons in Denver.
