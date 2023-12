Davis-Price was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Davis-Price was never able to work his way up the team's depth chart and has been a healthy scratch for the majority of the season, seeing action just once this year in Week 5 against the Cowboys. The 2020 third-round selection also saw limited action in his rookie campaign, suiting up only six times. His current tenure in San Francisco will end with seven games played and 40 carries for 120 yards.