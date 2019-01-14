Tyron Johnson: Going pro
Johnson announced via his personal Twitter account that he has declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Johnson (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, but his collegiate career got off to a rocky start thanks to an injury-plagued freshman season at LSU that prompted a transfer to Oklahoma State that required Johnson to sit out the 2016 season. He was never a huge factor offensively until 2018, but the 23-year-old nonetheless looked to have turned a corner this year, and his development was never more on display than it was in the Liberty Bowl last month when Johnson earned Offensive Player of the Game honors after piling up 141 yards and two scores on seven receptions. It'll be interesting to see how Johnson fares in the combine this spring.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...