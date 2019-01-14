Tyron Johnson: Going pro

Johnson announced via his personal Twitter account that he has declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Johnson (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, but his collegiate career got off to a rocky start thanks to an injury-plagued freshman season at LSU that prompted a transfer to Oklahoma State that required Johnson to sit out the 2016 season. He was never a huge factor offensively until 2018, but the 23-year-old nonetheless looked to have turned a corner this year, and his development was never more on display than it was in the Liberty Bowl last month when Johnson earned Offensive Player of the Game honors after piling up 141 yards and two scores on seven receptions. It'll be interesting to see how Johnson fares in the combine this spring.