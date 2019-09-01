Tyron Johnson: Let loose by Houston

The Texans waived Johnson on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State after this year's draft. The 23-year-old impressed Texans head coach Bill O'Brien at the start of camp, but his performance since then seemingly wasn't enough to earn a roster spot to start the season. Johnson caught 53 passes for 845 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a junior.

