The Raiders waived Johnson on Friday.
Johnson was active for two of the first four games of the season, totaling just seven snaps (four offensive). His release opens up a spot for Blake Martinez on the 53-man roster. If Johnson clears waivers, it's possible he returns to Las Vegas on a practice-squad deal, through there may not be room after the Raiders added Albert Wilson to their practice squad Friday.
