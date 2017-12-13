Tyrone Holmes: Waived by Browns
Holmes was waived by the Browns on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Holmes was waived by the Browns following their Week 1 loss to the Steelers, but has since rejoined the team for the previous three games. He was mainly on the roster to provide depth at defensive end. The 24-year-old is expected to clear waivers, and will then either revert to the Browns' practice squad or find a new destination.
