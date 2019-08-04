Tyrone Swoopes: Cut by Seattle
The Seahawks waived Swoopes (lower leg) on Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Swoopes was spotted in a walking boot July 30 but the team didn't place him on the PUP or NFI list heading into training camp. The 24-year-old spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Seahawks' practice squad.
