Swoopes signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Swoopes played one game for the Seahawks last season and recorded just two offensive snaps. With Will Dissly (knee) out for the season and Ed Dickson (quadriceps) remaining out until Week 7, Swoopes will be an important addition that may have an opportunity to elevate at some point.

