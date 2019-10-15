Swoopes (lower leg) signed to the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Swoopes was waived off injured reserve by the Seahawks in mid-August but will return to the team now that he's healthy. The 24-year-old appeared in one game for Seattle in each of the past two seasons.

