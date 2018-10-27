Swoopes was waived by the Seahawks on Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Swoops was brought on to provide depth at tight end earlier in October but his services are no longer needed with Ed Dickson (quadriceps) activated from the Non-Football Injury list. The 23-year-old is a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

