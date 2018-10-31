Tyrone Swoopes: Rejoins Seattle's practice squad
The Seahawks signed Swoopes to their practice squad Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Swoope was waived by the Seahawks four days ago to make room for Ed Dickson on the active roster. The 23-year-old recorded one reception for 23 yards during his lone game with Seattle, and will work for another shot at the 53-man roster by impressing as a member of the team's practice squad.
