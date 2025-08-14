Wheatley (undisclosed) was waived by Atlanta on Thursday with an injury designation, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Wheatley signed with Atlanta in January to add depth at the tackle position. However, he unexpectedly missed practice Wednesday, according to Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site. The 28-year-old is no stranger to limitations, playing in just two games in his career and being waived off injured reserve by New England last September. It's unclear whether his current injury is related to his past history. Should the third-year pro clear waivers, he will revert to the team's injured reserve.