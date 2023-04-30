Bagent is expected to sign with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Bagent played 15 games in his senior year at Shepherd, completing 69.9 percent of his passes for 4,580 yards, 41 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Bagent had a 43-10 record as the starter for Shepherd, including back-to-back 13-win seasons in his final two seasons. He has a steeper learning curve than Division I quarterbacks when it comes to NFL-level defensive speed, but his mindset and physical profile should help him adjust to the stiffer competition.