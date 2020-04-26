Ty'Son Williams: Heads to Baltimore

Williams is expected to signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williams played in only four games in 2019 and suffered a torn ACL in late September, so it wasn't a major surprise he went undrafted. Mark Ingram and rookie second-round pick J.K Dobbins are locked in atop the depth chart with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill providing solid depth, so Williams seems unlikely to receive a spot on the 53-man roster, assuming he's fully healthy by that point.