Ty'Son Williams: Holds own pro day workout

Williams (knee) posted a video on his personal Twitter account detailing the results of his individual pro day workout held March 21.

Williams is just six months removed from surgery to address a torn ACL in his left knee, but based on the video, the running back prospect is making rapid progress. While he's still expected to be a limited participant when rookie minicamps and team training camps begin, Williams already appears to have regained some explosiveness, as he posted impressive times in both the 40-yard dash (4.48 seconds) and three-cone drill (6.81 seconds). It's fair to look at the workout numbers with some skepticism, but Williams' ability to take part in any drills at this stage of his recovery process should aid his chances of signing with a team in the likely event he goes undrafted. During his four games with BYU before suffering the season-ending injury, Williams carried 49 times for 264 yards (5.4 average) and three touchdowns.