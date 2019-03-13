Tyvis Powell: Becomes free agent
The 49ers did not issue a qualifying offer to Powell, making him a free agent, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.
Powell was signed from the practice squad late last season to provide depth for an ailing defensive backfield. The 25-year-old recorded six tackles over seven games. He will look to latch on with a new club serving a similar depth role.
