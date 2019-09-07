The Cowboys waived Powell (hamstring) with an injury settlement, per the NFL's transactions page.

Powell was on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, but now he'll be free to sign with another team once healthy. The fourth-year pro played in seven games for the 49ers last year. He'll likely look for a special-teams role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories