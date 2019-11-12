Play

The Ravens waived Kamalu on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Kamalu joined the Ravens on Oct. 26, but he didn't take a snap over two contests. If the 26-year-old clears waivers, he may revert to the Ravens' practice squad or seek out another 53-man roster.

