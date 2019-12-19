Play

Eligwe signed with Oakland on Thursday.

Eligwe's role with the Raiders over the season's final two games remains unclear, but don't expect the 25-year-old linebacker to alter fantasy fortunes all that much. Eligwe last played in 2018, as a member of the Giants, where he compiled seven tackles (four solo) across 10 games. If Kyle Wilber (ankle) can't go Sunday, look for Eligwe to absorb some defensive snaps in his place.

