The Steelers waived Gilbert (foot) with an injury designation Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Gilbert injured his right foot during Saturday's practice and was seen in a walking boot Tuesday. If the 2019 sixth-round pick clears waivers, he'll revert to Pittsburgh's injured reserve list.
