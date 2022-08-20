site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ulysees Gilbert: Waived/injured by Steelers
RotoWire Staff
Gilbert (foot) and the Steelers have come to terms on an injury settlement, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Gilbert shifted to Pittsburgh's IR after going unclaimed off waivers. He will now have the opportunity to focus on his recovery and look for a new landing spot once he is back to full health.
