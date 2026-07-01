Dynasty Fantasy football quarterback rankings: Shedeur Sanders remains an intriguing Dynasty buy

A lot of times, when I release my updated Dynasty rankings each month, I focus on what has changed over the last month. The truth is, in July, those changes should be pretty small. Geno Smith was the only quarterback to move more than two spots in the rankings below, and that's because of off-field concerns. This time of year, it is far more interesting to think about what will change in the next month or two as training camp battles heat up. At quarterback, there are a few more question marks than usual. As of July 1st, at least a fourth of the league has some intrigue over who will be their Week 1 starter. Some of them are easier to parse than others.

In Kansas City and Indianapolis, it is merely a matter of when Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones are cleared for action. As of now, we are expecting both for Week 1, but even if they are a week or two behind, it won't have much impact on their Dynasty value. In Las Vegas, we're just waiting for Klint Kubiak to feel comfortable with Fernando Mendoza under center. Until he does, Kirk Cousins will start, but again, that mystery does not have a lot of impact on their Dynasty value. Certainly, we'll feel better about Mendoza if he wins the job in camp, but a lot of great QBs have sat early in their career. In Miami and Arizona, we may technically have some questions, but for now, we're moving forward with the assumption that Malik Willis and Jacoby Brissett will win the jobs. That leaves Minnesota, Atlanta, and Cleveland. In those battles, the famous Kevin Garnett line lives on, "anything is possible."

In June, I had Adam Pfeifer on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to talk about players to buy before training camp. Check it out:

My rankings below make my favorites in these competitions pretty clear, at least in Minnesota and Atlanta. I have Kyler Murray ranked six spots ahead of J.J. McCarthy, even though McCarthy is five years younger. I have Tua Tagovailoa ranked four spots ahead of Michael Penix, even though Penix is two years younger. Still, even if I am right, I would expect both Murray and Tagovailoa to be risers once they are named starters. Murray has by far the most upside, thanks to his rushing ability and Kevin O'Connell's history with reclamation projects. But I also think Tagovailoa fits really well in Kevin Stefanski's system, and is very capable of delivering short on-target throws to Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson. They should both be solid QB2s this year, with Murray having a chance to sneak into the top 12.

In Cleveland, well, I just don't know. I currently have Shedeur Sanders ranked higher than Deshaun Watson, but that is just because of the six-year age gap. Sanders was bad last year, 10 interceptions to seven touchdowns, and a 56.6% completion percentage. But he was also a rookie. Watson has played 19 games in Cleveland and it has been mostly horrendous. I kind of think that because they are paying him so much money, Cleveland will want to see Watson one more time, but I wouldn't expect him to keep the job even if he wins it. I have a little more hope for Sanders, who could benefit from the additions of Todd Monken, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston. The winner of this competition probably isn't a starter in a Superflex league, but the loser may be a good cheap buy if you want to bet that both of them will play this year. I do think it is probably better for the weapons if Sanders wins the job. Watson runs more and targets his tight ends less.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: