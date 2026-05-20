There is something about drafting that reveals how you truly feel about players in Fantasy Football. It is one thing to put together rankings, but when you are on the clock and have to actually choose, you learn how you really feel. I am about halfway through my 2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football rookie drafts, and well, I've changed my mind on some guys. I thought it would be a good idea to let you know who.

Mike Faiella from Dynasty League Football joined me on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to break down the first three rounds of the FFT Dynasty rookie draft. We talked about Jadarian Price, Eli Raridon, and more. Check it out:

The first three tiers below will look pretty similar if you saw my last set of rookie rankings. After that, you'll find Carson Beck, one of my biggest risers, and Germie Bernard, one of my biggest fallers. The fact that Jacoby Brissett still hasn't agreed to a contract and hasn't shown up for the offseason program is less than ideal for Arizona, with their new coaching staff. For Beck, it increases the chances that he will play meaningful football games with Jeremiyah Love, Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson. With that set of weapons and Mike LaFleur calling plays, Beck could surprise as a rookie and earn more starts down the road. He is now my cleary QB3 in this class. With Bernard, I just can't ever get excited to draft him. I am not sure the upside is there, and with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman in Pittsburgh, I have little hope for 2026 production. I really don't want to wait a year for a guy that I don't see as more than a WR3 at best in Fantasy Football.

Here are the updated rankings. I put the tight end premium ranking for tight ends in parentheses:

The Top 4

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

2. Fernando Mendoza, QB Las Vegas Raiders

3. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

This order hasn't changed, but I have become more certain about the order. Love and Mendoza should probably be in their own tier now, and I no longer debate Tate vs. Tyson. If Tyson is still being managed in training camp, he may fall down into the second tier.

Mid Round 1 Picks

5. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

6. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

7. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

8. Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

9. Omar Cooper, Jr., WR, New York Jets

Cooper fell one spot in this update. Even if the Jets get a quarterback next year, he still has to deal with Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, and Breece Hall for the foreseeable future. In Superflex leagues, Simpson is much more likely to hold his value for a year even if he doesn't play.

Borderline Round 1 Picks

10. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

11. Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

12. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets (6)

13. Chris Bell, WR, Miami Dolphins

14. Eli Stowers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (10)

Generally, at least one of these wide receivers has fallen to the middle of Round 2 in my drafts. Most often, it is Bell who may not be ready for the start of the 2026 season. I keep drafting Bell early in Round 2 because once he is healthy, I think he has the best opportunity to be a WR1 in this group, both in 2026 and in the future. If Bell has a strong second half to 2026, he could net you a first-round pick in the offseason.

First Megatier

15. Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals

16. Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

17. Germie Bernard, WR, PIttsburgh Steelers

18. Chris Brazzell, WR, Carolina Panthers

19. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

20. Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

21. Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons

22. Ted Hurst, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

24. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Tennessee Titans

25. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

I know I am still lower than consensus on Stribling, but he is a riser in this update. I didn't love the profile before the draft, but I think I ignored the draft capital because it was the 49ers. I am not ranking Stribling nearly as high as I would most rookies drafted early Round 2 in the NFL Draft, but I wouldn't fault you for drafting him in the middle of Round 2. This giant tier is a good case for trading back in Round 2 if you can.

Second Megatier

26. Drew Allar, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

27. Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots (19)

28. Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders

29. Demond Claiborne, RB, Minnesota Vikings

30. Max Klare, TE, Los Angeles Rams (21)

31. Oscar Delp, TE, New Orleans Saints (22)

32. Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

33. Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

34. Tanner Koziol, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (28)

35. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Baltimore Ravens

36. Brenen Thompson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Kayttron Allen is another late riser. Honestly, my expectation for him is still the same. As long as Jacory Croskey-Merritt is healthy, I don't think Allen matters in 2026. And if he doesn't splash in 2026, I am not sure he ever matters. But Croskey-Merritt lost touches to Chris Rodriguez last year, so if Allen can be a pro and Bill doesn't take a step forward, I could see Allen leading this team in rushing. Two things holding Allen back are that he's already 23 years old, and I don't think he's ever had a large role in the passing game. And he's not as explosive as Mike Washington.

Those Other QBs

37. Taylen Green, QB, Cleveland Browns

38. Cade Klubnik, QB, New York Jets

39. Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Washington Commanders

Round 4 is a fine time to take a swing on a high-upside QB who may never see the field in Superflex. Green is particularly interesting to me as I do not expect the return to Deshaun Watson to last for long.

The Leftovers

40. Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

41. Adam Randall, RB, Baltimore Ravens

42. Eli Heidenreich, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

43. Justin Joly, TE, Denver Broncos (37)

44. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

45. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

46. Sam Roush, TE, Chicago Bears (43)

47. Jam Miller, RB, New England Patriots

48. Cole Payton, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

49. Bryce Lance, WR, New Orleans Saints

50. Kevin Coleman, WR, Miami Dolphins

I expect you have at least two guys on this list that you think I am way too low on. Feel free to reach for them. Joly is the one guy I think I may feel bad about ranking this low, but I am not sure you can be both undersized and limited athletically and thrive as a tight end in today's NFL.