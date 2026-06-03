Dynasty Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Don't let Derrick Henry fool you, Father Time is coming for these backs

I suppose it isn't that shocking that my Dynasty running back rankings didn't change a lot in the last 30 days. Not much has happened at the running back position lately. What is more shocking is just how sticky the rankings have been over the last calendar year. Only three new names moved into my top 12 in the last year, and one of them was Jeremiyah Love. Only two other guys moved into my top 20, Cam Skattebo and Jadarian Price. The top of the running back rankings has remained stable, which is unusual. It also likely signals a big shakeup in the next year.

Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, and Saquon Barkley will all be 28 or older when the 2026 NFL season begins. They are, of course, the most likely big fallers in the next year. Of course, you have heard me say that about Derrick Henry for four years, so I may sound a bit like the boy who cried wolf. While I do think it is true that modern medicine has potentially extended the aging curve for running backs, I would not expect McCaffrey, Jacobs or Barkley to last as long as Henry has. The most obvious implication of that is that if you are not contending this year, you must deal these older backs. But also, the fact that these older guys are ranked so high shows you how much higher their 2026 projection is than some of the younger backs. If you are trying to win a championship this year, and have a realistic chance, it is worth their value falling to zero to have their upside in your lineup. Of course, Jacobs has off-field concerns, which is why he was a small faller this month.

The most recent episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty was a one-man mailbag. I answered questions about A.J. Brown in New England, trading Christian McCaffrey for future picks, and more. Check it out:

If you are looking for the most likely faller that isn't because of age, it is probably either TreVeyon Henderson or Jadarian Price. Henderson's value held steady through an up-and-down rookie season, but if he spends a month at the start of the season playing behind Rhamondre Stevenson, some Dynasty managers are going to hit the panic button. Price got a boost due to landing spot and draft capital, but he was never a lead back in college. If he struggles or gets outplayed by Emanuel Wilson, Price could be a quick faller. Also, if Zach Charbonnet comes back and looks like the team's lead running back in the second half of the season, we may have to lower our 2027 expectations.

Obviously, I don't expect that. That is why I have Henderson and Price ranked as high as I do. But their potential fall is not difficult to see. If you are asking me who is going to replace some of these fallers, my top three guesses would be Jonathon Brooks, Bhayshul Tuten, and Kyle Monangai.

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings: