Alexander was brought in for a workout with the Giants on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Alexander was waived by the Raiders ahead of the 2018 campaign after being suspended for the first four games of that regular season for violations of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. The 28-year-old played 24 games over his first two NFL seasons, but he has not seen action since the 2017 campaign.
