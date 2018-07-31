The Raiders waived Alexander on Tuesday with a non-football injury designation.

Alexander was suspended by the league for the first four games of 2018 after using a banned performance-enhancing substance, and he mysteriously didn't report when the Raiders broke camp last Friday. He could wind up elsewhere if another team elects to take a chance on the 234-year-old guard, though he would remain sidelined for the first four weeks due to the suspension.

