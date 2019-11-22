Valentine Holmes: Leaves practice squad
The Jets released Holmes from the practice squad Friday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.
Holmes joined the Jets via the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in April, but he reportedly now intends to rejoin Australia's National Rugby League. Because Holmes occupied a special 11th spot on New York's practice squad dedicated to international players, his departure won't allow the team do sign an additional player.
