Van Jefferson: Needs foot surgery

Jefferson will have surgery next week to address a Jones fracture in his right foot, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury, which is relatively common among wide receivers, was discovered during Jefferson's physical exam at the scouting combine. The recovery estimate of six-to-eight weeks should allow him to be ready for training camp, but this is still a significant development for his draft value, considering there have been a bunch of notable cases where a Jones fracture eventually required a second surgery. Jefferson likely is looking at a Day 3 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, following four straight seasons in the SEC with no fewer than 456 receiving yards but no more than 657. It doesn't help that he'll turn 24 before Week 1.