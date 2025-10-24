The Saints waived Jones on Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Friday marks the second time this season that the Saints have cut Jones from the active roster, with the most recent move corresponding with New Orleans claiming tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden off waivers from the Ravens. Jones could remain in New Orleans as a member of the team's practice squad, though the Saints already have a running back on the scout team in Audric Estime. Jones played for the Saints in their first five games of the regular season, and he accumulated 183 yards on eight kickoff returns over that span.