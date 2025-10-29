The Seahawks signed Jones to their practice squad Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The 2022 third-round pick from Tennessee was dropped from the Saints' active roster on Oct. 24, but he's already found a new home in Seattle. Jones appeared in five games for the Saints this season, recording 183 kick-return yards across 76 total snaps (74 on special teams, two on offense). Now with the Seahawks, he could be elevated to the active roster at some point this season as a return man.