The Seahawks released Jones on Friday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports. He was then signed back to the team's practice squad, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday after missing Monday's loss to the Bears. He didn't appear on the practice report Friday because Seattle decided to let the veteran running back go. However, Jones agreed to re-sign as part of the club's practice squad later in the day, so he'll now serve as depth in case injuries strike the Seahawks' running-back room again.