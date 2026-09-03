The Seahawks signed Jones to the practice squad Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The Seahawks waived Jones during Sunday's cutdown day. The running back was a practice squad staple of the team in 2025 and immediately went to reprise his role in 2026 after clearing waivers. Jones was elevated to the active roster for three regular-season games with the Seahawks in 2025, rushing four times for 32 yards. The 29-year-old also played in the wild-card game against the 49ers and the Super Bowl against the Patriots, accumulating 39 total snaps and six rushes for 10 yards over the two playoff contests.

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