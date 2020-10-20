The Cowboys waived Bryant (knee) from IR with an injury settlement Tuesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bryant returned to practice nearly two weeks ago, opening the 21-day window for him to be activated from IR. The Cowboys waiving the receiver could be a sign that he wasn't going to be healthy at the end of the window, but it may simply mean that they're content with their wideout corps. Bryant will seek a depth role elsewhere once he's healthy.