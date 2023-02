Miller recently underwent a bone graft on his foot to repair a Jones fracture, though he's expected to be fully healthy by April, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Miller played through the injury in his final season at Florida, and he still managed 74 total tackles as well as 8.5 tackles for loss across 11 games. He's been projected to go in the mid to late rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, though it's unclear how this news may affect the way teams perceive him around the league.