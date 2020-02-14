Play

Hargreaves was released by the Texans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hargreaves entered the NFL in 2016 as a No. 11 overall pick with Tampa Bay. He was never consistent in coverage and also struggled with injuries, eventually getting waived this past November. The Texans put in a waiver claim and then gave Hargreaves regular run in their injury-riddled secondary, but he didn't show nearly enough to justify the $9.9 million price tag on his fifth-year contract option for 2020. Given that he's a first-round pick and still only 24 years old, Hargreaves should draw some interest on the open market, even if it's for backup work rather than a starting role.

