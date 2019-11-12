Hargreaves, who was benched for lack of hustle during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cardinals, was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "After thoughtful consideration over the past few weeks, Bruce and I came to the conclusion that we needed to make this change," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "Decisions such as this are always difficult, but I felt it was in the best interest of our team to part ways with Vernon at this time and allow him to explore other opportunities."

The release was an unexpected development for a number of reasons despite Hargreaves' hiccup in Sunday's contest. To begin with, Licht invested the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft on the cornerback, who was also the most experienced player at the position on the roster. Moreover, the team had just picked up Hargreaves' fifth-year option for $9 million this past offseason, although it was only guaranteed for injury. The Buccaneers' secondary has been the main trouble spot for the defense during its first year in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme, despite the fact Hargreaves was expected to be a natural fit for the press coverage it primarily called on the corners to utilize. Hargreaves had accepted his benching without issue Sunday, but the 65.3 percent completion rate, 9.2 yards per attempt and three touchdown receptions he'd allowed in primary coverage over the first nine games seemed to have clinched his release.