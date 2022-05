McKinley is signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

McKinley appeared in 14 games for Oregon last season, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six passes defensed and an NCAA-leading six interceptions. The former Duck was a consensus All-American and Thorpe Award finalist. Passed over in the 2022 NFL Draft due to concerns over his size and athleticism, McKinley will work to prove he deserves a spot in the NFL.