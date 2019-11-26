Play

Bolden worked out with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bolden offers more as a return man than he does as a wide receiver. The Texans current kick returner -- DeAndre Carter -- has averaged 20.73 yards per return, ranking 23rd in the league among players with 10 or more attempts.

