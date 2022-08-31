site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Victor Bolden: Let go by Cardinals
RotoWire Staff
Arizona waived Bolden on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Bolden hasn't logged regular-season NFL action since appearing in six games between the Bills and 49ers back in 2018. He will likely now turn his attention toward earning a practice squad role.
