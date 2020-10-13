site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Victor Bolden: Secures practice squad deal
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 13, 2020

3:02 pm ET 1 min read
The Lions signed
Bolden to the practice squad Tuesday.
Bolden spent training camp with the Lions but was cut from the practice squad in early September. The 25-year-old wide receiver banked 15
NFL games over his first three seasons and mainly contributed as a kick returner. More News
