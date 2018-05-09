Cruz hopes to continue his NFL career but plans to retire if he doesn't sign with a team before the start of the 2018 season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Cruz failed to make the Bears' 53-man roster last season and didn't play in 2017. He'll turn 32 in November and is now five years removed from his last season (2013) with more than 39 catches and one touchdown. Cruz might find a team willing to let him compete for a roster spot, but retirement seems to be the most likely outcome. He averaged 80.3 catches for 1,209 yards and 7.7 touchdowns from 2011 to 2013 with the Giants before a series of knee and leg injuries derailed his career.