Victor Cruz: Wants to play
Cruz hopes to continue his NFL career but plans to retire if he doesn't sign with a team before the start of the 2018 season, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.
Cruz failed to make the Bears' 53-man roster last season and didn't play in 2017. He'll turn 32 in November and is now five years removed from his lat season (2013) with more than 39 catches and one touchdown. Cruz might find a team willing to let him compete for a roster spot, but retirement is the most likely outcome. He averaged 80.3 catches for 1,209 yards and 7.7 touchdowns from 2011 to 2013 with the Giants, before a series of knee and leg injuries derailed his career.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...