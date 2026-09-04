The 49ers released Dimukeje (undisclosed) from IR with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dimukeje found work with San Francisco in mid-August but landed on injured reserve Aug. 27. He was able to work out an injury settlement with the 49ers, so he's eligible to play during the upcoming season once healthy. Dimukeje logged just 16 defensive snaps over five games with the Giants last year, but before that he made eight starts among 55 regular-season appearances with Arizona across his first four NFL campaigns.