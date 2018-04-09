Ochi (knee) was waived by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Ochi signed with Tennessee last offseason but tore his ACL during a scrimmage in the early goings of training camp. He subsequently spent the 2017 season on injured reserve. Given the timing of his injury, it's unlikely he's fully recovered at this juncture, though he should be back to full strength in time for training camp this summer.