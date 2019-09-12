The Giants waived Salako (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

If he clears waivers, Salako can sign with any team so long as he receives a clean bill of health. Had he remained on New York's roster, the 25-year-old would have been forced to miss the entire 2019 season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week