Dykes was waived by the Vikings on Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Dykes was the fourth running back on Minnesota's depth chart, rendering this move relatively unsurprising. The undrafted free agent joined the team following a collegiate career at Richmond that saw him gain 1,980 russhing yards and 16 touchdowns on 470 carries across 42 games. He will now either get a practice squad opportunity or be on the lookout for a new landing spot.