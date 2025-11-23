Jones rushed nine times for 41 yards and brought in three of four targets for 16 yards in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Jones actually saw a pretty typical workload despite the negative game script, getting to the nine-carry mark for the fourth straight contest. The veteran back had one more rush attempt than backfield mate Jordan Mason, and he recorded multiple receptions for the fifth straight contest. Jones and Mason should continue in their near-even timeshare during a Week 13 road battle against the Seahawks next Sunday.