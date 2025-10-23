The Vikings have activated Jones (hamstring), who is officially listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Chargers but is expected to play, from injured reserve.

Jones is expected to suit up Thursday night, per Kirk Herbstreit of Prime Video, and this transaction makes him eligible to do so. Minnesota may not make the veteran running back's status official until roughly 90 minutes ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, however. If he's indeed cleared to suit up on the road against Los Angeles, expect Jones join Jordan Mason atop Minnesota's backfield depth chart, bumping Zavier Scott (wrist) down to the No. 3 role. It's possible, though, that Jones will still have a cap on his reps after having managed two limited walkthrough practices this week.