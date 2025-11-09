Vikings' Aaron Jones: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (shoulder/toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Jones emerged from last Sunday's win in Detroit with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, which, along with a toe injury, led to a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen. While the Vikings listed him as questionable for Week 10 action, he told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com on Friday that "I still have two days, so I feel like I'll be in a good spot" by Sunday. With his active status now confirmed, Jones will continue to split the backfield with Jordan Mason, which has amounted to 18 touches for 138 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns for Jones over the past two contests (as opposed to Mason's 16 touches for 43 total yards and no TDs during that same span).
