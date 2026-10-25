Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jones aggravated a previous knee injury during Sunday's 16-10 win against the Colts, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jones exited in the fourth quarter of Week 7 action, and while he was considered questionable to return, he remained on the sideline. He missed time in two prior contests this season due to a knee issue but has been able to suit up for all seven contests. Jones and the Vikings next take the field Sunday, Nov. 1, in Detroit, so his status will be monitored to see if he's in danger of an absence. Fellow RB Jordan Mason (thumb) returned from IR on Sunday, turning 15 carries into 68 yards.